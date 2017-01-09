Celebrities thoroughly documented Sunday night's Golden Globes for us on Instagram. Between their Instagram pics, stunning backstage portraits, and snaps of the red carpet's cutest couples, we were pretty sure we had an accurate of idea of what was going on both on and off-camera at the awards show. And then Sarah Hyland proved us very wrong. The actress took to Instagram to show us what actually went down behind the scenes at the show. She shared a steamy GIF of herself and boyfriend Dominic Sherwood getting busy in an elevator. Passionately, sensuously busy. "What really happens at the #goldenglobes with @domsherwood," Hyland jokingly captioned the post. The Modern Family star has been dating the British actor since early 2015 which means the couple has had two years to perfect their lip-locking, and judging by this GIF they've got it down pat.
We just feel kinda bad for whatever awkward soul was holding the camera.
