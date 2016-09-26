Sarah Hyland Wants To Do This To Her Boyfriend's Face

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Dominic Sherwood, have been dating for quite a while, and it's time to make it official. Well, gift-wrap official, that is. In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, the Modern Family actress joked about making wrapping paper from a fan made edit of her boyfriend's face.
When a fan tweeted a graphic of Sherwood's face on a pink background with Hyland, the XOXO star had a cute response. "I want to make gift wrap with this," she tweeted.
When a fan tweeted a graphic of Sherwood's face on a pink background with Hyland, the XOXO star had a cute response. "I want to make gift wrap with this," she tweeted.
I want to make gift wrap with this https://t.co/ouNLbAY3hH— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) September 25, 2016
Hyland's response isn't far off from the suggestion of the fan who brought the image to her attention. @PSpiceLatteGirl said she wanted curtains made with the image's pattern.
@Sarah_Hyland if definitely making curtains out of this!!!@DomSherwood1 pic.twitter.com/H6cNOUL0ig— PumkinSpiceLatteGirl (@PSpiceLatteGirl) September 25, 2016
Sherwood himself hasn't responded to either suggestion, but gift wrap could be a lucrative idea. Holiday season is coming up, and Kim Kardashian is making it work.
Advertisement