What attracted you to the part?

“The fact that she was so innocent. I think there’s this stereotype or stigma to the EDM culture that only one specific type of person can love it. What I really loved about Krystal is that she loves the music; she wanted to be there to meet this guy. But then she found herself falling in love with herself again instead of trying to fall in love with someone else."



Can you talk to me about shooting this? It seems like some of it was filmed at a real festival.

“Yeah, we shot at four different music festivals. It was such a crazy whirlwind — I don’t even remember which ones... I don’t think you can actually recreate that at all, no matter how much money you have to make it seem like that. I think that’s the best thing. I think the music festival is its own character.”



What was it like working with Christopher Louie, the director?

“He knows the ins and outs of EDM and that whole world, so he brought a really beautiful aesthetic. Music festivals can seem really chaotic and crazy. Not really cold, but aggressive. He made the culture feel as warm and loving as it really is.”



You mentioned Coachella earlier — do you go to a lot of music festivals?

“It’s hard with my schedule, so I’ve only ever been to Coachella. I’ve been multiple times. I love the fashion, but I go for the music. I want to just let go and be a free spirit, to get lost in music.”

