The New Cast Of Dirty Dancing Is Already Hard At Work

Morgan Baila
Baby won't be in the corner much longer. The cast of ABC's TV movie production of Dirty Dancing is already a few weeks into filming the highly anticipated reboot, and the actors are sharing photos of backstage bonding. And behind-the-scenes exhaustion.

Debra Messing, who will play Marjorie Houseman, Baby's mom, got glammed up with her on-screen daughter, Sarah Hyland, who will play Lisa Houseman, Baby's older sister.
Hyland posted another image, this one of her in total '80's-hair mode sharing her struggles, "Oh good morning everyone. Up early for a great days work on #dirtydancing Don't mind the complete exhaustion here..." she captioned the snap.
Based on a series of tweets by Hyland and Messing, it seems that the cast has had really early call times. Like 4:30 a.m. Yikes.
Abigail Breslin, who's playing Baby Houseman herself, also shared some off-screen bonding moments with the cast, including her character's love interest, Johnny Castle, played by Colt Prattes.

When they get too tired, perhaps it's best to just keep on dancin'.

