Baby won't be in the corner much longer. The cast of ABC's TV movie production of Dirty Dancing is already a few weeks into filming the highly anticipated reboot, and the actors are sharing photos of backstage bonding. And behind-the-scenes exhaustion.
Debra Messing, who will play Marjorie Houseman, Baby's mom, got glammed up with her on-screen daughter, Sarah Hyland, who will play Lisa Houseman, Baby's older sister.
5:30am-- not quite ready to smile. #DirtyDancing @sarah_hyland pic.twitter.com/f6gRSdo8WI— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 2, 2016
Hyland posted another image, this one of her in total '80's-hair mode sharing her struggles, "Oh good morning everyone. Up early for a great days work on #dirtydancing Don't mind the complete exhaustion here..." she captioned the snap.
Oh good morning everyone. Up early for a great days work on #dirtydancing Don't mind the complete exhaustion here... pic.twitter.com/XImOuuE1iJ— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 2, 2016
Based on a series of tweets by Hyland and Messing, it seems that the cast has had really early call times. Like 4:30 a.m. Yikes.
4:30AM pick-up Monday morning???!!!! WHATTTTT?!?! #dirtydancing @sarah_hyland pic.twitter.com/CH1cLhuV9U— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 1, 2016
Abigail Breslin, who's playing Baby Houseman herself, also shared some off-screen bonding moments with the cast, including her character's love interest, Johnny Castle, played by Colt Prattes.
to 2 of my favorite people I've ever met, thank you for an amazing week 1 of #DirtyDancing. thank you for your talent, thank you for your support, thank you for your trust, thank you for BEING trustworthy, and most of all thank you for your incredible friendship. Here's to an incredible shoot. I LOVE YOU GUYS
When they get too tired, perhaps it's best to just keep on dancin'.
