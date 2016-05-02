to 2 of my favorite people I've ever met, thank you for an amazing week 1 of #DirtyDancing. thank you for your talent, thank you for your support, thank you for your trust, thank you for BEING trustworthy, and most of all thank you for your incredible friendship. Here's to an incredible shoot. I LOVE YOU GUYS

A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 16, 2016 at 12:33am PDT