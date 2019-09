Sarah Hyland Schools Numbskull On Twitter Who Mansplains Pregnancy

Well-meaning or not, the "opinion" is rude in that it assumes Hyland lacks agency over her own body. When the world assigns labels to women — when tabloids write that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant , or Twitter followers note the change of a face shape — the underlying presumption is that these women don't have control over their own bodies. Unfortunately for Hyland, this probably isn't the first person to make this assumption in her lifetime. (An article has already been published this morning dedicated to speculation about Hyland's possible pregnancy. Thanks, internet.)