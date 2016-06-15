Jennifer Aniston Ate Lunch, Is Not Pregnant

Another day, another body-shaming celebrity pregnancy rumor. Today's target: Jennifer Aniston. In Touch and the Daily Mail are reporting that Aniston is expecting.
The news sounds pretty certain:"In Touch can exclusively confirm that the 47-year-old is pregnant with baby No. 1." They've got big, splashy headlines ("Miracle baby at age 47") and utterly unremarkable paparazzi shots of Aniston on the beach in the Bahamas with husband Justin Theroux. And that's about it.
"The actress' rep was quick to call the story false. "She is not pregnant," Aniston's rep told ET. "Shame on InTouch for making up the whole story, but this is not the first time they have done so." So, what's the "real story" behind the photos? The only scandal here is that, um, Aniston ate food. "What you see is her having just enjoyed a delicious big lunch and her feeling safe on private property," explained the rep.
The fact that a female celebrity has to defend herself against rumor-mongering like that is insane. But Aniston's rep sure knows how to shut down the gossip.
