Sarah Hyland Splits From Boyfriend Of 2 Years

Sigh. The 2017 breakups continue. Last week was Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, this week sources say Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood decided to end their 2-year relationship.
According to People, "they aren’t dating anymore, but they both have mutual respect for one another and remain friends." At this point, neither star has officially addressed their split. If you scroll through social media, their photos together are still there. Perhaps it's a sign that this truly was a clean break up.
The duo first stepped out as a pair back in March 2015. Since then, the actors never let a situation hold back their PDA. Whether it was on the red carpet or in between sets at Coachella, the Vampire Academy costars were never ashamed to lock lips. They even shared an intense make out session at an after party at this year's Golden Globes.
On top of their sweet moments, they were both also very supportive of one another's careers and never failed to write total relationship goals birthday posts. "When you can't stop smiling because of how proud you are of your man @domsherwood for not only being phenomenal on an amazing tv show but for tying his own bow tie," Hyland shared on the 'gram, heart emoji included.
Regardless of what happened, at least they'll always have those sweet memories. Prior to Sherwood, the Modern Family star went through a rough split with her ex-boyfriend of five years, Matt Prokop. It went as far as Hyland getting a restraining order from him as he allegedly physically assaulted her.
