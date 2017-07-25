Great news for Modern Family fans: The show's young actors have struck a pretty sweet deal with ABC.
Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez all have contracts to stay on the sitcom through season 10, Entertainment Weekly reported Monday. According to Deadline, each of the four young Modern Family stars will earn at least $100,000 per episode.
And if you're curious how much the parents on the show earn, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, and Eric Stonestreet will each earn about $500,000 per episode in season 9, according to EW. Those actors signed two-year deals with ABC back in May, and the network renewed the show for two more seasons. (The ninth season will premiere on Sept. 27, and production for Modern Family season 9 will start in August.)
Before the deals in May, the actors playing the show's main six parents earned about $350,000 an episode for season 8, Deadline notes.
Meanwhile, EW explains, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire, who play Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Joe Pritchett, respectively, "are still under their original deals since they joined the show later." But if the show continues past their original contracts, they could be looking at potential raises in the future, too.
Modern Family's eighth season had 22 episodes — if season 9 is the same length, that would put Hyland, Winter, Gould, and Rodriguez will earn roughly $2.2 million each for the next season. And that would put the six parents at about $11 million each in season 9 earnings — not exactly something to scoff at.
It's great to see ABC is offering pay raises to its younger stars. The kids are often the main attraction of Modern Family, so it's nice that the network is giving them the recognition they deserve.
