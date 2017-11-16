Ariel Winter Wants To Double Date With Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

It looks like Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland are just as close offscreen as they are on Modern Family together.
When Entertainment Tonight asked Winter if she and Levi Meaden would go on a double date with Sarah Hyland and former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams, the actress gave an enthusiastic response.
"That would be pretty fun," Winter told ET. "I'd love it."
The conversation came at a celebration for Modern Family's 200th episode on Wednesday. Winter also took the time to praise her costars, saying it's "an honor" to be a part of the ABC sitcom.
"It's such an honor. We are so blessed to be a part of such an incredible show," Winter told ET.
"We love each other, honestly. These people are our family, and we are just the luckiest people in the world."
Winter also gushed over her relationship with Meaden.
"I knew there was something about him from the moment I met him, honestly," Winter told ET of her boyfriend. "It was like I met him, and I thought to myself, 'I don't know what it is, but there's something about him that's so interesting, and maybe it will be nothing, and maybe it will be something. But there's something here.' It turns out, it was a big something."
Hyland also told ET that when she's dating someone, having them meet her costars is almost like having them meet her "second family."
"These people have become my real-life family. It's almost like, you gotta," Hyland told ET. "Like, for guys, you have to meet the parents, which is stressful. But then I think the more stressful thing is to meet the second family, which is not only the Dunphy family but the entire cast, and the entire crew and all of our writers, and everybody that's involved. That's the second family that I think is the most terrifying thing for guys that I date."
If Winter's comments are any indication, though, it sounds like Adams has an in with at least one member of the extended Dunphy clan.
