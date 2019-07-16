Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Engaged

Well, well, well — it looks like a Modern Family star is about to be a married lady. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged, according to the former's new Instagram slideshow, and it's enough to make all of Bachelor Nation swoon.
Hyland shared pictures of herself reacting to Adams' proposal on social media, along with a quote from 1995 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie It Takes Two.
"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," wrote Hyland alongside photos of Adams proposing on the beach. (Note the glasses of rosé perched nearby — a truly perfect millennial pair.)
Adams shared a video of the proposal to his Instagram, along with this caption:
"I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever."
Hyland and Adams, a contestant on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and later the bartender on the Bachelor in Paradise hotel, have been dating since 2017. Hyland revealed to Self that she and Adams began dating shortly before her second kidney transplant.
"He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that," she told the outlet. "It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person. Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is."
It's likely that the engagement happened earlier than Hyland and Adams wished to reveal.
"It has been impossible to not say anything so now that we are clear: WOOOOOOOOOO BABY YEAHH YOU DID IT BABYYYYY YEAAHHHHHHH," wrote former Bachelor executive producer Elan Gale on Adams' Instagram.
A love that TV only kind of brought together. I second Gale's comments!
