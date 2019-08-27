Sarah Hyland Is Telling Her Own Modern Story In Semi-Autobiographical Series By The Big Sick Writer

Haley Dunphy may not be around forever, but Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's comedy career is built to last. Hyland is set to star in a new sitcom from The Big Sick writer Emily V. Gordon, per Deadline, and it sounds thoroughly modern.
Gordon and Hyland will executive produce the new show, which also hails from This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The sitcom, which has yet to receive a title, has a put pilot commitment from ABC (also the home of Hyland's Modern Family). Though the new show will start production when the final season of Modern Family wraps, this means that any spin-off with Hyland's character Haley will be shelved.
Advertisement
Hyland confirmed as much on Twitter.
"Sorry @ModernFam fans!!! But a Haley spinoff will definitely have to wait."
Sorry @ModernFam fans!!! But a Haley spinoff will definitely have to wait??? https://t.co/ViYaOMUbLI— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 27, 2019
Hyland — who recently got engaged to boyfriend Wells Adams — and Gordon have teamed up for a multi-camera series based on the pair's real-life experiences. Exactly what these experiences are is unclear, but it's worth mentioning that Hyland and Gordon both have spent time in hospitals in recent years due to medical conditions. Hyland suffers from kidney dysplasia, and has received two kidney transplants. Gordon's battle with adult-onset Still's disease, a form of arthritis that can shut down one's organs, was highlighted in The Big Sick, the 2017 big screen comedy Gordon co-wrote with real-life husband Kumail Nanjiani, who played a version of himself in the Oscar-nominated film.
"We created and sold a pilot!!!!!!!" wrote Hyland on Twitter. "What is life? Fucking pinch meeeeee."
"Couldn't be more excited about this!" Gordon wrote.
WE CREATED AND SOLD A PILOT!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT IS LIFE?! FUCKING PINCH MEEEEEEE https://t.co/bbIToL2Sk9— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 27, 2019
Couldn't be more excited about this! https://t.co/HkFLqJNXFn— Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) August 27, 2019
Gordon is currently working on Apple+ anthology series Little America. In addition to one last round of family time on her ABC sitcom, Hyland has the film The Wedding Year in the works. She shared the trailer for the upcoming rom-com on Tuesday.
ALSO @TheWeddingYear TRAILER IS OUTTTTT!!!!! BIG DAY GUYS!!! https://t.co/gtPPC4Ejcm— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 27, 2019
Advertisement