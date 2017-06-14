Warning: Spoilers ahead.
The Big Sick, out June 23, starts off in firmly familiar romantic comedy territory. Boy meets girl, boy and girl are completely smitten. But where other romantic comedies challenge their lovers with tired tropes of miscommunication and mixed-up identities, The Big Sick throws its paramours, Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) and Emily (Zoe Kazan), into wholly uncharted territory.
The trouble begins after Emily falls gravely ill and is put into a medically induced coma. As Emily fights for her life, Kumail bonds with her parents in the hospital. But things aren't so rosy with his own, very traditional Pakistani parents, who want Kumail to marry someone of their culture. Combining family issues and, hello, mortality, The Big Sick becomes so much more than a rom-com.
The best part? It's based on a true story. Husband-and-wife duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon were inspired by their relationship's early days to write the script. Here's proof of their lives.
Read These Stories Next: