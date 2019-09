The colourist behind the look is none other than Nikki Lee, the co-founder of Nine Zero One salon. Lee said Hyland came to her looking for a chocolate brown look — which he dubbed "Cinnamon Chocolate" — for an upcoming role. But Lee's — and fellow co-founder Riawna Capri's — decision to change the colour and add some length was to protect Hyland's hair. "Going dark and keeping her hair as healthy as possible while being on set is always the best decision," she says. "We added in some extensions for fullness and additional protection from all the heat styling that can happen on set."