Emma Roberts Got Her Hair Color Inspiration In The Most Unlikely Place

The old platitude goes that you can find inspiration in anything. Still, we never could have predicted that spice cabinet mainstays would influence our hair color choices...until now. Emma Roberts just proved us wrong — and we’re officially on board.
The actress debuted a new copper hue on Instagram last night, courtesy of celebrity colorist Nikki Lee of L.A.’s Nine Zero One salon. While we were quick to file the reddish shade under the blorange category, Lee had other things in mind. In the caption, she described her latest work as "cayenne spice," in a nod to the tastiest chili pepper to ever be part of a cleanse. It’s a surprising reference, but once you’ve made the connection, it makes perfect sense. The color is a far cry from the bright blond Roberts usually rocks as the delightfully catty sorority girl Chanel on Scream Queens, but she pulls it off like a natural. And it's so cool and different, we're willing to wager that we'll be hearing a lot more about this fiery take on red. Just take great care when describing the hue to your stylist, because this one could easily get lost in translation.
