Dusty rose and coppery red dominated last year, but get ready, because they're something far brighter on the hair horizon. While we saw a handful of celebrities (Elle Fanning, Ashley Tisdale, and Ashley Benson to name a few) jumping on the pastel bandwagon, and others going full redhead in spades, 2017 is bringing us a more whimsical version of these hair trends. Enter: blorange.
It's basically a sunset on your head — a mash up of blond and orange that looks exactly like a tropical drink. To be honest, it's basically just an updated version of the rosé trend that we came to know, love, and see everywhere last year. Except this time, redder tones are emphasized, making it particularly flattering for fair and golden skin tones.
Click ahead to see some of the best “blorange” looks — and just try not to book your salon appointment right now.