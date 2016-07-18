Day 1 of our secret @smashboxcosmetics shoot and this strawberry blonde was one of my fave looks 🍓🙋🏼! Stay tuned to see all her friends soon💃🏻/ 💇🏽 @chrisappleton1 / @bshahk💄@1maryphillips 👠 @bartolistyle 📸 @davisfactor

A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jul 17, 2016 at 1:15pm PDT