Is Snapchat the new Instagram? It sure seems that way lately, as more and more celebs are using the platform to break their news before anyone else. The day the Snap Heard 'Round the World was unleashed, Shay Mitchell was showing off behind-the-scenes peeks of her top-secret project with Smashbox Cosmetics. The main attraction? Her strawberry-blond waves — a far cry from her natural jet-black hue.
Against her gorgeous olive-toned skin, the red gives the actress a sultry, mysterious vibe we can't look away from. Kylie Jenner still reigns as the wig queen, but we'd say that Mitchell is inching behind her as one of the Hollywood stars who can pull off any color or cut — real or fake. The Pretty Little Liars star has also showed off blunt black bangs, a bouncy cheerleader ponytail, Ruby Rose-esque electric-blue braids, and a platinum-meets-dusty-rose look. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is responsible for delivering all this hair porn to our smartphones (he was also behind the time Shay went blond), and he's showcased all the cool looks on his Instagram.
Thankfully, Mitchell posted the auburn look we love to her own Instagram, but we hope it also makes an appearance on a red carpet soon. Fingers tightly crossed. Until then, keep those wigs coming, Chris!
Advertisement