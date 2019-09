Over the past couple of months, celebrities far and wide have proven that Kylie isn't the only one with an affinity for faux hair changes. (Nor is she the first , for the record.) Gigi Hadid showed off fake bangs and a fake bob on two separate occasions, Khloé Kardashian wore a lavender wig this past weekend for her niece's birthday party, and now Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell is joining in on the fun.The 29-year-old actress stepped onto the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards red carpet yesterday with golden-blond highlighted locks — a far cry from her signature raven mane. "Trying to figure out if blondes really do have more fun," she captioned her photo on Instagram . It looks like the test phase will be fleeting, though, as her hairstylist, Chris Appleton , revealed that the new look is courtesy of a good ol'-fashioned wig . TBH, she definitely had us fooled.Compared to her PLL castmates , Mitchell likes to play it safe when it comes to her hair, preferring using synthetic strands to actual hair changes. "I feel like wigs are there for a reason," she told us back in March . "They allow you to experiment and switch up your hairstyle without actually having to [commit]. I'm probably more of a fan of a short wig than of cutting my hair. I just like having long hair. To me, it suits my personality and I like doing different hairstyles."We guess this sentiment applies to hair color, too. Although, she added, she'd "never say never" to a permanent switch-up. Plus, that blond wouldn't be the worst shade choice for summer!