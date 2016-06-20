Over the past couple of months, celebrities far and wide have proven that Kylie isn't the only one with an affinity for faux hair changes. (Nor is she the first, for the record.) Gigi Hadid showed off fake bangs and a fake bob on two separate occasions, Khloé Kardashian wore a lavender wig this past weekend for her niece's birthday party, and now Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell is joining in on the fun.
The 29-year-old actress stepped onto the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards red carpet yesterday with golden-blond highlighted locks — a far cry from her signature raven mane. "Trying to figure out if blondes really do have more fun," she captioned her photo on Instagram. It looks like the test phase will be fleeting, though, as her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, revealed that the new look is courtesy of a good ol'-fashioned wig. TBH, she definitely had us fooled.
Compared to her PLL castmates, Mitchell likes to play it safe when it comes to her hair, preferring using synthetic strands to actual hair changes. "I feel like wigs are there for a reason," she told us back in March. "They allow you to experiment and switch up your hairstyle without actually having to [commit]. I'm probably more of a fan of a short wig than of cutting my hair. I just like having long hair. To me, it suits my personality and I like doing different hairstyles."
We guess this sentiment applies to hair color, too. Although, she added, she'd "never say never" to a permanent switch-up. Plus, that blond wouldn't be the worst shade choice for summer!
Advertisement