Update: Kylie took to Twitter last night with this cryptic message: "When publications switch up your words for hype... Damn." Although we don't know for sure, some are speculating the tweet is referencing the wig comment heard 'round the internet.
This story was originally published on April 11, 2016, at 6:15 p.m.
Kylie Jenner is a pretty strong force in the beauty industry right now, we'll give her that. From sold-out liquid lipsticks to nail polish to bringing back lip gloss, and beyond — she has influence, that's for sure. But there's one thing we can't and won't give her credit for: wigs.
"I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs," the youngest Jenner boldly stated in an interview for Marie Claire's Fresh Faces issue. And that's not all, ladies and gents. She goes on to say: "I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow." Okay, she may be right there (see: the unfortunate comeback of Von Dutch hats).
The first part of her statement is not only incredibly ambitious, but simply not true. We have the pics to prove it. Ahead, we rounded up 10 influential people who donned wigs way before King Kylie did. We should also note that these women (and gent) comprise just a fraction of the millions who came before her. To include them all (including, for example, many Black women from forever ago to today) would have taken hours upon hours of research.
Well, here's a start. Read up, Kylie.
