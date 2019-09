Recently, Gen Z style pioneers Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as gal pal Gigi Hadid, have all been seen wearing these long-retired toppers (just one look at a paparazzi pic and we're having flashbacks of our Juicy tracksuit days). The most surprising part, though, isn't that they've decided to resurface them, (this group has been known to sport some questionable looks in the past); what's shocking is that we truly thought these Von Dutch-style hats had the same chance of returning to the fashion world as Ed Hardy T-shirts did (which also, unfortunately, seem not too far away from a comeback ). But when the Jenners or Hadids do something, it's almost guaranteed to go mainstream. So is this early-aughts trend really about to become as prominent as chokers and crop tops?