Much like the temperatures did this Fashion Week in New York, we know that hemlines rise and fall with predictable regularity. Over the past few seasons, midi-skirts became the norm — styled with a tee and sneakers, they've been the cool-girl's alternative to pants for a while now. But runways this season indicate hemlines are on the rise again, whether you like it or not, and ironically the leg-bearing trend is coming at us via the fall-winter collections.
Before you roll your eyes at the mental image of all the fashion folk wearing short-shorts and skirts in the dead of winter, don't write off the potential of those graphic tights we've been seeing to at least make the idea a little more practical. Still think you'll never be caught dead in a miniskirt? Here's an idea we'll suggest time and time again: wear one over pants. Between the punk variations at Alexander Wang and the girlier ones at Rachel Zoe, there's about to be a super-short garment for every taste and styling preference — just click ahead for the proof.
Before you roll your eyes at the mental image of all the fashion folk wearing short-shorts and skirts in the dead of winter, don't write off the potential of those graphic tights we've been seeing to at least make the idea a little more practical. Still think you'll never be caught dead in a miniskirt? Here's an idea we'll suggest time and time again: wear one over pants. Between the punk variations at Alexander Wang and the girlier ones at Rachel Zoe, there's about to be a super-short garment for every taste and styling preference — just click ahead for the proof.