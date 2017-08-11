This story was originally published on December 30, 2015.
The year 2016 was all about trend resurgence: There were '70s flared trousers and necktie blouses, '90s chokers and tricked-out denim jackets, and a mix of other pieces that were seemingly brought back to life from our wardrobe's past. And while we're all about delivering a hefty dose of nostalgia into our everyday look, there are some #TBT pieces we're still waiting to make a comeback.
From the colorful polos of the early aughts to Audrey Hepburn-style capris, we've compiled a wish list of items we think deserve a second chance at seeing the light of day — along with a modern-day upgrade. Since what's old is definitely new again, it's only a matter of time until these 12 pieces are dominating fashion runways and street style slide shows alike: Consider this your chance to be a trendsetting trailblazer before everyone else catches on.