Ruby Rose does not make wrong moves in the hair department. We've loved and envied her frosted tips, teal locks, and even, once in a while, long tresses that make her almost unrecognizable. And we've noticed a recent pattern in her red-carpet looks: a subtle, but bright addition to her punky pixie.
We're not sure how we didn't catch this colorful trend before, but as you can see in countless Instagrams, the plaited, colorful streak is gorgeous AF. We can't be sure whether the Orange Is the New Black star temporarily dyes a chunk of her hair, colors it with chalk, or her hairstylist, Castillo, sneaks in a bright extension. We're betting on the latter, which makes it even easier to imagine trying something like this ourselves. It's kind of like a contrast nail, only in your hair.
Rose spent her long weekend in Rhode Island with the Swift Squad donning her classic, jet-black cut, but we're hopefully scrolling to see some additional colors woven in soon. For now, we'll just sit here with our deepening hair envy.
