You Won't Even Recognize Ruby Rose With Long Hair

Many of us were first introduced to Ruby Rose Langenheim, better known as Ruby Rose, on Netflix's Orange Is The New Black. You know, she's the one with the cute accent, killer tattoos, and impossibly good-looking face. Another standout physical characteristic? Her chic short hair. It's part undercut, part mohawk, 100% badass. But contrary to what some might assume, Ruby Rose didn't pop out of the womb with her signature cut. In fact, her hair prior to OITNB will make you do a serious triple-take.
As HelloGiggles brings to our attention, the pixie-wearing star we've grown to adore once had long, dark hair and straight-across bangs. That's right: Before her new edgy look came to be, Ruby Rose was rocking a style that many of us donned at one point or another. While her mane today might conjure up Bieber lookalike comparisons, her throwback tresses are giving us all of the Jessie J vibes. But Ruby Rose chopped it off in 2009 right before she made it big. (Coincidence?)
We think she looks fly no matter the 'do, but if we had to choose, we'd stick with her hair as it is today. I mean, how could you cover this face with fringe? That's what we thought.
