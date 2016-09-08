This story was originally published on Jul. 23, 2016.
We've waxed poetic about a haircut's transformative powers many times, and there's no profession where that's more apparent than modeling — especially right now. "The days of the uniform [model cut] is over," says Wes Sharpton, New York-based hairstylist and Lead Haircutter at Hairstory Studio. "It’s the return of the haircut, because the haircut can show off the individual."
There's no shortage of examples of powerful chops through the years — would Twiggy be Twiggy without the sleek, androgynous cut she got in 1966? And without her 1988 pixie, would Linda Evangelista be the iconic supermodel she is today? For the current generation, the pressure to get a dramatic chop is even more intense — which makes sense, given the sheer competition out there.
"Models lead these incredible lives, but what people forget is it’s exhausting and competitive, and standing out from the crowd is really important," Sharpton says. "A good haircut can really make a girl’s career and set them apart. It can allow them to make a really great first impression."
International L’Oréal Professionnel hairstylist Anh Co Tran, co-owner of cult L.A. salon Ramirez Tran and the artist behind many of Coco Rocha's most dramatic cuts, agrees. “In a world of social media and constant advertisement, a signature look helps to set one apart from the rest,” he says. “The simplest thing, like adding bangs, can completely change a person’s look. It has the ability to not only change other people’s perceptions of the individual, but more importantly the individual’s perceptions of themselves. It also makes them more memorable, and in turn more versatile, [which] means a broader audience.”
This is all well and good, you're thinking. But how on earth does it apply to me? Well, a single standout, confidence-boosting snip can be life-changing, even if catwalks and go-sees aren't part of your job description. As anyone who has gotten a great new haircut knows, it's so much more than just a haircut.
Ahead, we've rounded up nine of our favorite model chops, including curly shags, messy lobs, stick-straight bowl cuts, and more. Bonus: Sharpton weighed in on the technical reasons each of these nine cuts works. So, put your finger on your Pin It button and click through this generation's most transformative haircuts.
