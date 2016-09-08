This story was originally published on Jul. 20, 2016.
Coco Chanel once said, "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." Now, we know what you're thinking: Save the Chanel quotes for Pinterest. But there is a vast amount of truth to this age-old adage. Take, for example, Hollywood. We all know the typical examples of career-making haircuts — Twiggy attributes her big break to one fateful pixie, and it was "The Rachel" that took Jennifer Aniston from TV actress to bona fide A-lister — but this theory runs deeper than that.
In fact, there is an entire psychology behind big haircuts that hair pros completely understand. Jen Atkin — just months before she gave Khloé Kardashian a chop that perfectly accompanied her new career endeavors — announced the liberating feeling she had experienced when chopping her own long hair. Coincidence? We think not. Pros get that something as small as a haircut can be the spark that ignites creativity and courage. It can also be used to punctuate a life change through the purging of the old, the closing of a life chapter, and the beginning of a fresh new page. Is it all woo-woo or real psychology? You can decide, but first consider the mounting evidence.
Ahead, you'll find before and after images of 14 celebrities who broke away from the pack right after a major chop. Call it what you will — reinvention, liberation — but there's no denying the power of a good haircut. So what are you waiting for?
