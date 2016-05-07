As if we didn't already assume actresses like Ashley Tisdale lived a charmed life tinged with fairy dust, the star went and made herself look like a real fairy-tale princess this week. Her flowing blonde locks are now tinted a subtle rosy pink she calls her "dream color." It appears she'll be wearing the hue on-screen in the new spin-off of Freeform's Young & Hungry.
The person wielding the magic wand that created this color is none other than celebrity stylist Kristin Ess. She's the genius behind Lauren Conrad's many transformations. While Ess calls the color "rose filter IRL," InStyle has dubbed the shade "rose gold" and predicts this will be the must-have tint of the summer.
"It legitimately came from the way blonde hair looks when there's a rose filter on a photo," Ess told People. "Only [Tisdale] wanted it to look like that all day every day. We've both mentioned how great blonde hair looks with that particular filter and agreed it would look gorgeous in real life! But technically I came up with 'Rose Filter IRL.' But only because I have to give every color and every braid a name."
