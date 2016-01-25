Everything In Ashley Tisdale's Makeup Line Will Cost Less Than $20

If you were wondering what your favorite hate-to-love High School Musical character's been doing since her Disney run, wonder no more. Aside from reuniting with her fellow castmates for the movie's 10th anniversary (we know, we know — we had the same Holy mother, we're old AF reaction), Sharpay — otherwise known as Ashley Tisdale — has been busy whipping up some exciting projects on the beauty front.
Tisdale announced on her Instagram page just last week that she's teaming up with BH Cosmetics on a makeup line by the name of Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale. The collection is aimed at celebrating her love of "beachy, boho-chic California style with a touch of glam," according to a press statement. The line will include a set of lip glosses, cream cheek-and-lip tints, and two eyeshadow-and-blush palettes, and will clock in at an affordable $9 (for the glosses and tints) to $18 (for the palettes).
“Ashley has been hands-on every step of the way, choosing colors, textures, and packaging that reflect her laid-back, yet sophisticated style,” BH Cosmetics director of product development Reed Cromwell IV said in a statement. “Working with her has been a breeze, because we share the same philosophy: a belief in high-quality makeup at affordable prices, with the goal of creating luxurious cosmetics that let customers express their individuality."
The goodies are set to hit BH Cosmetics' site come May (you can sign up here for updates). And if you're excited for this launch, allow that feeling to linger a little longer because, according to WWD, the lineup will only grow from here. Tisdale even hinted at skin care being an upcoming addition.
"We are bringing it on as a line that will continue for years,” Cromwell told WWD. “For 2016, I really have to look at the key categories: eyes, lips, and face, to make sure they are covered. As we roll into 2017, you will start to see ancillary items coming out.”
Until then, check out the products from this year's lineup ahead along with some 411 commentary from Tisdale. May might seem like a long way off, but time flies when you have new beauty loot to look forward to.
