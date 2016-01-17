Time flies! The Disney Channel brought together the stars of High School Musical to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beloved film. Most of the original cast members — including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu — reunited for an anniversary special that will air on January 20 during a special telecast of the original musical.
Zac Efron will also join the festivities with a pre-taped message that will run during the re-airing.
Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels worldwide, is as excited as the fans are to celebrate this special anniversary.
“Seeing the cast of High School Musical back together again reaffirms what made it special 10 years ago,” Marsh said in a press release. “It’s their optimism, their dedication, and their extraordinary talent — as a group — that made this such an exceptional movie and cultural phenomenon.”
Disney Channel will also air High School Musical 2 on January 21.
“Ten years later, the movie continues to delight audiences around the globe," Marsh continued. "Not just for its memorable song-and-dance numbers, but for its universal themes that continue to resonate with fans everywhere — express yourself, believe in yourself, and always follow your dreams."
A trio of concepts we'll always gladly get behind.
