We’ve spent a long time hopelessly devoted to you, Grease. Ever since John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's star turns in the 1978 musical, Grease has been the one that we want in terms of 1950s-set high school musicals.
So when Fox announced that they would air a Grease live show on January 31, we thought: rock ‘n’ roll is here to stay. No more tears on our pillow, mooning for a return to those sweet summer nights.
Now, the cast photos have dropped. The show stars Julianne Hough as Sandy, Aaron Tveit as Danny, and Vanessa Hudgens as bad girl Rizzo.
“Look at me, I’m Sandra Dee,” Hough seems to say. And she will say it, when Grease: Live! premieres.
Other cast members include Ana Gasteyer as the Rydell High principal, Mario Lopez as the radio announcer attending the big dance, Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchie, Keke Palmer as Marty, Kether Donohue as Jan, David Del Rio as Putzie, and Carlos Penavega of Dancing With the Stars as Kenickie.
Talk about an all-star list of beauty school drop-outs.
We’ll be watching. And no, not alone at a drive-in movie. We can’t wait to see how those magic changes play out in a live format.
So when Fox announced that they would air a Grease live show on January 31, we thought: rock ‘n’ roll is here to stay. No more tears on our pillow, mooning for a return to those sweet summer nights.
Now, the cast photos have dropped. The show stars Julianne Hough as Sandy, Aaron Tveit as Danny, and Vanessa Hudgens as bad girl Rizzo.
“Look at me, I’m Sandra Dee,” Hough seems to say. And she will say it, when Grease: Live! premieres.
Other cast members include Ana Gasteyer as the Rydell High principal, Mario Lopez as the radio announcer attending the big dance, Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchie, Keke Palmer as Marty, Kether Donohue as Jan, David Del Rio as Putzie, and Carlos Penavega of Dancing With the Stars as Kenickie.
Talk about an all-star list of beauty school drop-outs.
We’ll be watching. And no, not alone at a drive-in movie. We can’t wait to see how those magic changes play out in a live format.