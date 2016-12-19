Ashley Benson's Colorful Hair Change Is Icing On The (Birthday) Cake

When it comes to birthday celebrations, Ashley Benson did it right this year. Not only did the Pretty Little Liars star kick it with her girls — including models Hailey Baldwin and Marianne Fonseca — but she also won the beauty game by dyeing her hair a bright, cotton-candy pink — just in time for the festivities.
The actress, who turned 27 over the weekend, shared her new hair color with Instagram followers yesterday. She accessorized with black-lace cat ears. “When you let @findyourCalifornia do this,” she captioned, calling out photographer and collaborator Nico Guilis.
We have to wonder: Could the inspiration have been this Guilis-lensed shot, in which the actress’ hair resembles a pastel version of the shade? We’ll be combing Ashley and Nico’s Instagram accounts for clues. In the meantime, we’ll be bookmarking her new look and considering the hue for ourselves. Though we might not wait until our birthdays to do it — in a sea of rose-gold dye jobs, a simple shade of pink somehow looks completely fresh again.
