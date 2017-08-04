Emma Roberts Just Got L.A.'s Most Popular Haircut

If we've learned anything about celebrity beauty looks, it's this: Don't get attached. Consistency is not the key in Hollywood, and stars' "signature looks" don't stick around for too long. With Khloé Kardashian going back to blonde after two weeks of being a brunette and Sarah Hyland visiting the salon more than we go to Chipotle, we're not surprised there's another celeb who underwent a major hair transformation: Emma Roberts.
There's no doubt that Roberts has rocked almost every hair colour under the sun – from "cayenne spice" to rosé, and everything in between. But there's one look she always comes back to, and that's the blond bob. Watch as the Scream Queens star proves that some haircuts never go out of style:
Nine Zero One co-founders Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee gave Roberts the sun-kissed hue and textured cut. If it feels familiar, that's because it is: The actress got this exact style before — once in November 2015 after wrapping Scream Queens and again in June 2016.
Lee hinted Roberts' return to blond might be due to one pesky planet going into retrograde next week. The celebrity colourist posted to Instagram a hyper-lapsed video of the transformation captioning it, "Mercury made use do it... ?Tag team colour correction for @emmaroberts by me @nikkilee901+@riawna ?textured chop by @riawna. ✂️✨ #RobertsRetrograde#901girl @ninezeroone @olaplex."
Astrologers often encourage people to shy away from making major decisions when the planet is on the backspin, but it looks like Roberts planned ahead and got the chop a week early during the Uranus retrograde instead. Either way, the final cut came out as Pinterest-worthy as always — we just hope, this one time, it sticks around for a while.
