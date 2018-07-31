Mila Kunis Has The Most Mature Answer When Asked About Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher's Marriage

For some, talking about a partner's ex is like discussing religion with a total stranger: off limits. But when you're one half of a celebrity couple, learning how to suck it up and roll with the uncomfortable questions is as much of a survival tactic as it is a good PR strategy — and Mila Kunis has the practice down to a science.
Earlier this week, The Spy Who Dumped Me actress appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, where she was asked about her experience being a religious refugee, her career, and husband Ashton Kutcher's past marriage to Demi Moore.
"They had, like, a normal, real relationship," Kunis said of Kutcher and Moore's eight-year long marriage. "They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life."
Well, as normal as a life could be for a pair of Hollywood stars.
Kutcher, 40, married Moore in 2005 and, despite how young he was at the time, Kunis said he stepped into the step-father role quite easily. He and Kunis, 34, now share two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.
"He was younger, but he loved those kids," she said of Moore's three children with ex Bruce Willis. Kunis later added that Kutcher is still part of their lives.
This is far from the first time either Kutcher or Kunis has been asked about the No Strings Attached actor's former relationship and subsequent divorce. Back in February, Kutcher opened up on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, about how his divorce inspired him to take a week-long trip to the mountains where, fueled by a diet of only water and tea, he ruminated on his past wrongdoings and wrote personal letters to all of his exes.
"I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything, regret, anything," he said. "And I wrote letters to every single person, and on day seven, I typed them all out and sent them. I hand wrote them all and then typed them out and sent them."
Maturity must be a staple in the Kutcher-Kunis household.
