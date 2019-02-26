Ashton Kutcher's Gift To Mila Kunis Was The Biggest Valentine's Day Fail

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have one of those relationships that belong on every couple's vision boards — even their mistakes are weirdly perfect. Who else but Kutcher and Kunis would end Valentine's Day with two unwanted birds?
When Kunis sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to chat about how she and her husband celebrated the holiday, viewers were likely poised to take notes. Turns out they can use those notes to avoid getting into a similar mishap.
"I love my husband so, so, so, so much," Kunis clarified ahead of the story. "It's the thought that counts, guys."
She went on to explain that she and her children, Wyatt and Dimitri, like to watch birds outside the window, so Kutcher wanted to honor that by giving his wife two lovebirds.
"We took them to the bird lady that you recommended," Kunis said to the host. "And when we brought our little lovebirds in...she informed us that we in fact did not have lovebirds but instead have parakeets. They're called bungies?" (It's actually "budgies." Why do I know that?)
DeGeneres pointed out that lovebirds are expensive (they can cost up to $200) whereas you can get a parakeet for as little as $10 — no offense to parakeets. Turns out Kutcher had been, shall we say, misled by a chain pet store.
"So now we have two really beautiful little parakeets," Kunis said, forever the optimist. "One's teal and one's blue. But they're not lovebirds, guys."
Petition to change the expression from "lovebirds" to "parakeets" in honor of this mishap! Watch the interview, below:
