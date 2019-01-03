The Relationship Resolutions Worth Setting In 2019

You and your partner survived the stressful gift-giving season. You battled the crowds traveling to and from your families. You even managed to have a lit New Year's Eve complete with a kiss at midnight. But the festivities don't stop there. As the rest of the world makes resolutions about fitness or finances, why not set some goals and intentions for you and bae to bring into 2019?
Whether you've been together three months or three years, there are probably some ways you could improve as a couple, so setting New Year's couple goals is not lame. We rarely have opportunities to reflect on our personal lives and set intentions during the rest of the year, so it's better to have these conversations now rather than in a month when you're bugging about Valentine's Day.
Every couple is different, but ahead are some universal relationship resolutions to consider setting this year, according to relationship therapists.