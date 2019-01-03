Your X-Rated Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

It’s 2019, stargazers, and this year we’re taking some time to look at our sexual forecast! Uranus, the planet of change, is switching up houses in the next seven years on March 7th, so get ready to think about what you want out of your sex life. Cosmic lovers Mars and Venus will both be moving direct all year long, helping you to align action with beauty. These two planets will trine with each other on January 18th, creating a delicious day for sex and magic. Sometimes we can cross our wires in the bedroom, so watch out for March 21st when these two planets square each other. If there could be one killer of repeated hook ups, it could take the form of a Jupiter Neptune square. When this happens, the two planets might cause us to have unrealistic expectations.
Since one of most important parts of sex is to keeping your lines of communication open, Watch out for mixed messages during Mercury retrogrades from March 5th to the 28th, July 7th to the 31st, and October 31st to November 20th. Read on to see what’s in store for your sign.