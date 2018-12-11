These Bondage Toys Will Take Your Sex Life To The Next Level

Whether you were introduced to the world of bondage through Fifty Shades of Grey, or restraints have always turned you on, there's a whole range of BDSM toys out there if you're looking to explore your kinky side.
Bondage, the sex act of restraining one's partner and all the pleasurable activities that come with it, is part of the basic foundation of kink and BDSM (which stands for Bondage, Domination, Sadism, and Masochism). While bondage was once done under wraps and in S&M fetish clubs, thanks to the (admittedly flawed) Fifty Shades franchise and increased sex positivity, these days you can pick up BDSM gear at high-end, women-owned sex shops, and you can even wear bondage gear to work. Plus, there are lots of great online sex shops if you're too shy to purchase anything IRL. And if the whole black leather and latex aesthetic isn't for you, that doesn't mean you have to skip out on BDSM altogether — just like anything concerning sex, you can do it your way.
Here, we're rounding up the best bondage toys, from chokers to restraints to whips. So whether you're into experimenting with pink tape or you're looking to add a new set of nipple clamps to your dungeon, there's something in here for you. Just make sure to discuss boundaries and safe words with your partners before engaging in any form of BDSM play, and continue communicating throughout the act to make sure you and your partner are on the same page.