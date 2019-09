This Online Shop Wants To Revolutionize Your Sex-Toy Shopping Experience

"For those who are intimidated by shopping in-person, buying online is a great alternative where you can take time to peruse the items you're interested in, pick the one that's right for you, and get it discreetly shipped to your door."If you're going for a solo product, the first question you have to ask your self is if you want something that vibrates or not. If not, you can select from a great array of dildos. If you do, take some time to think about your body and whether you'd prefer vibration externally, internally or both. If you're not sure, I'd suggest starting with an external vibe that focuses on the clitoris — as for most women, that's where heightened arousal via nerve endings takes place."If you want to buy a product that you can use with your significant other, I'd suggest having a convo about it first. Frame it as a question to make sure they feel included as part of the decision-making process. We have a whole section dedicated to couples on our site, and the possibilities are endless. Whether you're looking to try BDSM for the first time or getting a couple's vibrator, half the fun is deciding together.""There are a couple of questions to think about personally and/or with a sales associate when shopping for your new vibes: solo, couples, or both? Some vibrators are specifically engineered to be worn during sex, so make sure you ask if the vibe is intended to be used solo or worn during sex."Is it battery operated or rechargeable? I'd recommend rechargeable, because there's nothing worse than a vibe dying on you, and realizing you've already stolen the batteries from the remote from last time. Also, noise level. Do you live with roommates or family? Getting a vibe that is quiet can make 'me time' a lot more enjoyable. Both the Minna Limon and Crave Vesper are super quiet.