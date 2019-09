All of these whips can be used in what the BDSM community calls "impact play," which can include spanking, whipping, flogging, and caning. Of course, you don't have to be deep in the world of BDSM to add a whip to your sex life. As long as you engage in impact play safely — meaning you communicate before, during, and after with your partner, and you make sure to only hit parts of the body protected by fat or muscle (like the butt or thighs) — then you should feel free to experiment with whips, if that's what turns you on. Fous says it's also good idea to practice with any new whip on a pillow, and start slow when using one on a partner who's new to this kind of play.