The Nipple Toys That'll Jump-Start Your Foreplay & Maybe Give You An Orgasm

Sara Coughlin
As erogenous zones go, nipples don't get their due. By spending more time stimulating them during foreplay, you can learn more about how your body (or your partner's, for that matter) responds to touch and sensation and you may even discover a new love of nipple play. And, with practice, that can lead to nipplegasms — yes, orgasms caused by nipple stimulation.
But you're by no means limited to using your hands when it comes to nipple play. In addition to the ubiquitous nipple clamp, there are suckers, pumps, pendants, pinching magnets, and tingling balms that can show your nipples some serious love. Here, we've rounded up some of our favorite toys and items that will make your nipples the focus of your foreplay — if not the main event.
