When most people think about sex, their minds likely jump to penis-in-vagina (P-in-V) sex. And it's no wonder, given that the sex ed many of us had (if we had it at all) focused on teaching us how to not get pregnant. When pregnancy is the concern (or the goal) then the only kind of sex that seems to "count" is P-in-V sex. We're so invested in the penis' involvement in sex, that when the story of a man who lost his penis in a childhood accident came out on Reddit, people had one burning question: How can he fuck his girlfriend?
"We typically end up having this picture in our brain that sex involves a penis and vagina," says Laura Deitsch, PhD, resident sexologist of Vibrant. "It starts when a penis is hard and it ends when a penis ejaculates." That fixation on penis-in-vagina penetration as "real sex" not only leaves a bunch of people out, it also ignores all kinds of sexy things couples could be doing instead of sticking a penis into a hole, she says. Plenty of people default to penis-less sex because they have to — including cisgender women in queer relationships and trans or non-binary people who feel gender dysphoria around their genitals — but even straight, cisgender people could benefit from giving the penis a break. Taking one night off from P-in-V sex could inspire creativity in straight couples' sex lives, and that helps to stave off boredom.
Whether you're a cis queer woman wondering what to do with her penis-less partner, a trans person looking for ways to avoid gender dysphoria, a straight and cis person whose partner can't use his penis for medical reasons, or someone who simply wants to add a little excitement to your sex life, we've rounded up five ways to have sex without a penis. So, consider giving the P-in-V sex a break, and trying something new.
Put your tongue to work.
You've likely heard of the orgasm gap — the fact that straight women orgasm significantly less often than straight men — but have you heard of the oral sex gap? According to at least one study, women are more than twice as likely to go down on a sexual partner than men. So if you're in a straight pairing, use your penis-less night to start filling in that gap.
Often, oral sex is way more effective (in terms of having orgasms) than penetrative sex alone for people who have vulvas, because there are about 8,000 nerve endings in the clitoris. But, regardless of your gender identity or sexuality, eating someone out for the first time can be scary. Vulvas and vaginas seem like this big mystery, simply because no one talks about them.
So let's shatter the mystery. All it takes is a little bit of anatomy knowledge and some stellar communication to know what you're doing. Things to remember: 1) All clits look different, but they're generally located toward the top of your partner's vulva. If you can't find your partner's clit, ask if you're in the right spot. 2) Talk to your partner about what they like. It's the best way to get them off, promise. 3) Have fun! Oral sex is hot.
Get your fingers (or fist) in there.
Fingering isn't just for foreplay. When done correctly (meaning, there's plenty of lubrication and it feels good), fingering can be just as satisfying as other forms of penetration. Plus, if your partner has a vulva, using your fingers gives you plenty of mobility to add another finger, tongue, or vibrator circling their clit. And that combo is amazingly good at creating explosive blended orgasms.
If your partner has a penis, you can finger them, too. It's called "muffing." People with penises have two spots tucked behind the scrotum and testicles called inguinal canals, which are about the diameter of a finger (but also stretch). Mira Bellwether first wrote about this kind of fingering in a zine called Fucking Trans Women, but the sex act can feel good for anyone who has a penis, regardless of gender identity.
Kick it old school.
Think back to the days of your first romance. You were likely waiting a while to have "real sex." So, instead, you'd rub your fully clothed body against your partner's. That, my friends, is dry humping and it can count as sex, too. If you rub in the right places, it can also result in orgasm.
"The main thing for people to remember is that you’re going to try getting some constant friction on the clit," Laura McGuire, PhD, a sexologist and consultant, previously told Refinery29. So just swivel your hips around on a partner's erection, hip, thigh, or a sex toy, until you hit a spot that feels good.
Take out the toy box.
Sex toys are your friend, and they can make any kind of sex much more interesting (whether or not the penis is in play). If at least one partner has a clitoris, toys like vibrators and dildos can be used either in combo with oral sex or fingering or they can be used on their own to stimulate any part of the body, Dr. Deitsch says.
Strap-ons can also be a great addition to your sex adventures, whether or not your partner has a penis. And if they do have a penis, toys can still come in handy. Anyone who has a prostate can get lots of pleasure from anal sex, so you can use a strap-on to peg your partner (aka, enter them from behind).
Share your fantasies.
Sex means so many different things to different people that it sometimes doesn't require much touching at all, Dr. Deitsch says. "If we opened our minds, we'd realize that sex is a whole lot of stuff," she says. "And I challenge someone, if they're thinking that something like tying your partner up and reading them erotic fiction isn't sex, would they do that with a family member or with someone who they just met at the grocery store?"
To some people, sharing sexual fantasies can be highly erotic. So Dr. Deitsch recommends laying with your partner and describing the sexy things you want to do to them, or watching porn together, or engaging in some light bondage as you read sexy stories.
Experiment with texture and touch.
If non-penetrative sex is new for you, then now is a great time to really get to know your partner's body. "An interesting way to conceptualize a partner is having them be your canvas," Dr. Deitsch says. Use whatever you can find, that your partner feels good having on their body, and explore different parts of your lover's body. That can mean a wooden spoon or spatula, a comb, an ice cube, a smooth piece of cloth or a fork. "Rake a comb across their back or take a piece of cloth in between the cleavage area," Dr. Deitsch says. "Just making a big long production out of feeling different types of touch with different materials." It's fun, but can also help you get intimately acquainted with all of your partner's sensitive spots. (Maybe you can even attempt the elusive nipple-gasm.)
Make it booty-licious.
(Almost) everyone has an anus, Dr. Deitsch says. So anal sex is the great equalizer. "There are a plethora of new toys on the market, like butt plugs and anal beads, that you certainly don't need a penis to be able to utilize," she says. And whether any partner involved has a prostate or not, anal sex can feel amazing.
But, it's also easy to have anal sex that hurts. So, if you're a first-timer, make sure you're buying smaller butt plugs that have a flared base and using plenty of lube.
