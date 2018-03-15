If you're a sexually active person, there's a good chance you've at least been introduced to nipple play — even if you didn't realize that's what you were doing. Many of us understand that nipples (even men's nipples) are an erogenous zone, and that it can make us or our partners feel good if we lick, kiss, or bite them.
Nipple play can get even more intense and pleasurable with the addition of one simple toy, however. Yep, we're talking about nipple clamps.
Although they come in many different forms, nipple clamps are pretty much exactly what they sound like — sex toys that pinch onto your nipples and leave your partner's hands free for other activities. Of course, nipple clamps aren't only good for partnered sex. They can also be a pleasurable addition to your masturbation arsenal.
The world of nipple clamps is vast, though, and it can be difficult to know which ones are best. So we've rounded up some of the most popular clamps out there, for everyone from beginners to pros. Read on to find the perfect pair for you.