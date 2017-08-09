13 Erogenous Zones — & Exactly How To Enjoy Them

4 of 14

G-Spot

The G-spot is the most sensitive part of a person's vagina — but it can also be the hardest to locate. Dr. Six says to treat the exploration for your partner's G-spot like foreplay. "Your partner should lay on their back with their knees up," she says. "Then, insert your finger, but go easy. You're looking for a little bump that's at about 12 o'clock." It should be located on the upper soft palate of your partner's vagina. "If they aren't aroused, it will be harder to find, so make sure they're a little worked up first," she says.



Got it? Good. Now comes the fun part. Dr. Six says you can stroke your finger back and forth, or give a gentle "come hither" motion over the area. "You can also use a vibrator to stimulate the G-spot, but it's important to talk to your partner about what feels good for them," Dr. Six says.