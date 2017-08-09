13 Erogenous Zones — & Exactly How To Enjoy Them

Ever get goosebumps when a partner touches a certain part of your body? Congratulations — you've tapped into one of your erogenous zones. "An erogenous zone is a part of the body that has heightened sensitivity," says Claudia Six, PhD, a clinical sexologist, relationship coach, and author of the book Erotic Integrity: How to Be True to Yourself Sexually. Stimulating these areas can lead to sexual response, which means you're in for a satisfying time.
But where, exactly, are your erogenous zones? And how can you play with them during foreplay and sex? Ahead, Dr. Six walks us through our body's most sensitive spots and tells us exactly what to do with them.
Lips
There's a reason we like kissing so much — lips are one of the easiest erogenous zones to stimulate. But you'll want to talk with your partner before you start going to town. "It's important to know if your partner prefers licking with lots of breathing, nibbling, or deep kissing," Dr. Six says. "What makes a good kisser is very subjective."
Inner Thighs
"Inner thighs are a win for everyone," Dr. Six says. That's because the area is packed with nerve clusters, making it super sensitive to touch. Dr. Six suggests starting off slow by licking or scratching your nails. "If you want to go a little further, you can stroke a feather or a leather whip across your thighs."
Prostate
The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located just in front of the rectum, and Dr. Six says that the easiest way to play with it is by stimulating it from the outside. "But don't start with that," she says. "It's like the beer chaser of a tequila shot." In other words, make sure your partner is slightly turned on before you start.
Once they're sufficiently worked up, grab some lube and gently roll a finger or a knuckle along the taint — or the spot between the anus and the genitals. "Go gently, though," she says. "This is a good time to check in with your partner and see what they like — especially how much pressure is comfortable."
G-Spot
The G-spot is the most sensitive part of a person's vagina — but it can also be the hardest to locate. Dr. Six says to treat the exploration for your partner's G-spot like foreplay. "Your partner should lay on their back with their knees up," she says. "Then, insert your finger, but go easy. You're looking for a little bump that's at about 12 o'clock." It should be located on the upper soft palate of your partner's vagina. "If they aren't aroused, it will be harder to find, so make sure they're a little worked up first," she says.
Got it? Good. Now comes the fun part. Dr. Six says you can stroke your finger back and forth, or give a gentle "come hither" motion over the area. "You can also use a vibrator to stimulate the G-spot, but it's important to talk to your partner about what feels good for them," Dr. Six says.
Anus
The anus is packed with nerve endings, making it a prime spot to stimulate. "That's why people, both men and women, tend to get turned on when that area is played with," Dr. Six says. Fair warning, though. Similar to the G-spot and prostate, the anus isn't a great spot to start with when it comes to foreplay. "It's easier if someone is already a little aroused," Dr. Six says. "You want to stoke the fire before you go in there." She also suggests making sure your finger nails are trimmed, lest you leave a knick behind.
But once you're revved, use a lot of lube, and start small. Start with a finger and see how it feels before you start moving on to larger toys to stimulate.
Nipples
Your nips have tons of nerve endings in them, so they're a great place to start with your foreplay, for women or men. "For easy stimulation, start by blowing or licking them," Dr. Six says. Once your partner is a little more turned on, they may enjoy some more intense play — like nibbling or sucking. Just make sure to keep the communication open to avoid any pain.
Backs Of Knees
That's right — the back of your knees can be a really sexy spot to play with. "There's no hair there, and the skin is extra sensitive," Dr. Six says. Any kind of tickling, nibbling, or rubbing works. "I've even instructed people to rub their hair behind their partner's knees for some unexpected stimulation," Dr. Six says.
Lower Abdomen
Remember when you were first exploring sex, and one of the hottest things someone could do to you was rub their finger between your abdomen and your underwear? Yeah — there's a reason for that. "This is a very sensitive spot for both men and women," Dr. Six says. You can give a teasing little rub, or pepper kisses along your partner's lower belly for a sweet sensation.
Earlobes
Blame it on the nerve endings again. Our earlobes are chock full of them. Dr. Six says that rubbing and licking are easy ways to stimulate this area, while some partners might even appreciate a nibble. In public? "Something as simple as whispering in your partner's ear can set the mood for later," Dr. Six says.
Neck
It's well documented (by Hollywood's whole canon of makeout scenes) that folks love a little neck kissing. Dr. Six says that the whole neck is an erogenous zone, but your partner may have specific spots they like to have stimulated. "It's best to ask where and how they like their neck touched," she says.
Clitoris
The clit is the magic button for female sexual stimulation — but finding it can be a little difficult. Luckily, we've got a guide for that, because there's more to the clit than just the little bud that lives under the labia. Since the clitoris is so sensitive, Dr. Six says that it's imperative that you talk to your partner about how they enjoy having it stimulated. "Generally, licking, blowing, and sucking are all fair game," she says.
Brain
No — that isn't a typo. "The biggest sex organ is your brain," Dr. Six says. But how you stimulate it is completely tailored to each individual person. "Do people want to talk dirty? Do they want candlelight? Do they want fishnet stockings?" Dr. Six says. "Brain stimulation could even come easily, like from a good conversation." But don't discount it. It's probably the most important erogenous zone we've got.
