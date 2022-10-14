13 Erogenous Zones — & Exactly How To Enjoy Them

Ever get goosebumps when a partner touches a certain part of your body? Congratulations — you've tapped into one of your erogenous zones. "An erogenous zone is a part of the body that has heightened sensitivity," says Claudia Six, PhD, a clinical sexologist, relationship coach, and author of the book Erotic Integrity: How to Be True to Yourself Sexually. Stimulating these areas can lead to sexual response, which means you're in for a satisfying time.
But where, exactly, are your erogenous zones? And how can you play with them during foreplay and sex? Ahead, Dr. Six walks us through our body's most sensitive spots and tells us exactly what to do with them.