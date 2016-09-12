5 of 19

"Ready for Mistress Kayla, The Dungeon." Photo: Courtesy of Susan Meiselas/Magnum Photos.

"I did this work in '95, even though it was printed and published in 2001. It was intense. I depended on the dominatrix to, one, want to participate...and two, decide that there were clients that they would invite to participate, knowing they would be photographed, and thus agree that they were willing to be seen and have me in the presence of their exchange.



"There were some women who didn’t participate at all, so if I was in the dressing room or in the collective space that they shared, I was sensitive to the women who perhaps did not want to be photographed for whatever...reasons. Many of them had double lives. You know, they had day jobs... Some of them have children... There were a few women who wanted to make sure that the work would be discreet, so there are some photographs that emphasize their anonymity. That decision was all in response to talking to the women about, 'If I'm in the session with you, are you comfortable with X, X, X?' There were women who had more toleration, [who felt] that they were not at risk — and others who felt they were."