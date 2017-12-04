Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Appear On The Red Carpet Together For The First Time In Almost 20 Years

When it comes to red carpets, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are a notoriously private couple. That makes their adorable appearance at an event Sunday even sweeter — it's the first time the two of them have appeared on a red carpet together since That '70s Show in the 2000s.
The appearance came at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA's Ames Research Center on Sunday. The event is colloquially referred to as the "Oscars of science," USA Today notes.
The couple were adorable at the event, holding hands on the red carpet. Kerry Washington, Lily Collins, and other stars also attended the event, People notes. In addition to appearing on the red carpet, Kunis and Kutcher presented an award to Kim Nasmyth, a geneticist from Oxford University.
Advertisement
Kunis and Kutcher were married in 2015 and have two children, 11-month-old Dmitri and 3-year-old Wyatt. But they do their best to keep their children grounded.
"My daughter has no clue what I do for a living," Kunis said during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "There are billboards everywhere in L.A. right now, and she says 'That's silly, why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?'" referring to the ads for A Bad Moms Christmas.
"I don't even know how to explain to her what I do for a living, so I don't know when she's gonna see my movies, because none of them are okay," Kunis told Kimmel. "I clearly don't make movies for children."
"I have an unbelievable partner in crime, I really do and I'm so grateful for it every single day," she told the outlet in October. Couple goals, indeed.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement