As she heads into promotion season for Bad Moms Christmas, Mila Kunis can't really avoid talking about her imperfect style of parenting. There's one flaw in this plan, however: She sounds like she's actually really good at being a mom. In her cover story for Marie Claire, for instance, she shared one important goal she has as the mother of a girl.
"What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work," Kunis told the magazine, she said of what she wants to pass on to Wyatt, who is now 3.
Some of that hard work consists of making more movies for and by women, like the Bad Mom franchise and next year's The Spy Who Dumped Me.
"I do sometimes come back from work like, ‘What the f*ck?’ " she said. "But anger is good. It motivates us to strive to be better."
In the video of Kunis' cover shoot, she also shares what her ideal day is, which makes her sound like an even better mother than we previously assumed.
"My ideal day consists of waking up at around 7 a.m., because that, for me, is sleeping in," she said. After making a "giant kid pile" with Wyatt, baby Dmitri, and husband Ashton Kutcher, the kids would watch cartoons (while mom and dad snooze). Then they'll make breakfast and go to the zoo, the aquarium, or the park "sans paparazzi." By the way, doing all of those fun things with two kids can be a lot of work. A lot.
These are strange and difficult times in which to be raising kids, but the actress has a pretty positive outlook, despite the political landscape.
"I have hope for the future," Kunis said. "None of this is permanent, this is a phase… and we will come out of it as a country."
