Mila Kunis Is Unrecognizable Filming Her Movie In Berlin

Have Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon traded places? No, you’re not going to see Kunis on the cast of Saturday Night Live this season, or McKinnon snuggled up with Ashton Kutcher at a Lakers Game anytime soon, but the two do seem to have swapped hair colors while filming their upcoming film, The Spy Who Dumped Me.
On Tuesday, Mila Kunis was photographed while on set in Berlin, and the pictures show her surprisingly sporting a long blonde bob. The light-colored wig is quite the departure from her usual long dark locks, but she wasn't the only one on the set of The Spy Who Dumped Me who switched it up in the hair department. Kate McKinnon, who is Kunis' co-star in the film, was seen with black curls, which are also a change from her signature blonde hair. In this photo, it's hard to tell who these actresses even are.
Advertisement
The film, according to IMDb, follows a pair of best friends named Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon) as they set out on an "espionage adventure" after it is discovered that one of their exes is a spy. The Spy Who Dumped is listed as both a comedy and an action movie, so we hope the actresses' wigs are securely fastened.
The comedic aspect of the film is certainly apparent in the outfit that Kate McKinnon is rocking in the recent photo that was capture of the duo on set. The photo shows her in a red and black striped jumpsuit and black corset, which already has us laughing. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to wait until July of next year to see these ladies on the big screen with their new dos.
Advertisement