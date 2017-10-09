Mila Kunis Says Her & Ashton Kutcher’s Kids Will Get 'No Presents' For Christmas

Kunis explained that one thing she loves about Christmas in America is that it’s inclusive. She said that where she’s from in the former Soviet Union, Christmas was a deeply religious holiday, and because she was Jewish, it was a holiday that wasn't for her. In America, though, the actress said, "Christmas has a magical quality to it." She explained that when she came to the U.S. as a kid, despite being Jewish, she and her family were welcome to participate in Christmas traditions. "We literally bought a Christmas tree. So as far as tradition goes, my family's big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it's Easter, which we've now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn't matter. It’s all family time…"