Mila Kunis Says Her & Ashton Kutcher’s Kids Will Get 'No Presents' For Christmas

Ahead of her new movie, A Bad Moms Christmas, which opens November 3, Mila Kunis talked to Entertainment Tonight about her own family’s Christmas traditions, and they’re not exactly conventional. Kunis told ET that this year, she and her husband Ashton Kutcher are going to have a no presents rule for their two children Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, who is almost 1. That may seem like a bad mom move, but she and Kutcher have good reasons for the new tradition.
Kunis explained that one thing she loves about Christmas in America is that it’s inclusive. She said that where she’s from in the former Soviet Union, Christmas was a deeply religious holiday, and because she was Jewish, it was a holiday that wasn't for her. In America, though, the actress said, "Christmas has a magical quality to it." She explained that when she came to the U.S. as a kid, despite being Jewish, she and her family were welcome to participate in Christmas traditions. "We literally bought a Christmas tree. So as far as tradition goes, my family's big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it's Easter, which we've now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn't matter. It’s all family time…"
Advertisement
It seems this emphasis on family over presents informed Kunis and Kutcher’s decision not to give their children gifts on Christmas. She explained, "So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff." So, instead of putting piles of presents under the Christmas trees, the grandparents have been asked to only give one gift.
The present-less Christmas tradition isn't totally unexpected from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who are known for being pretty down-to-earth. They're probably the only millionaire celebrities who bought their wedding bands for $90 on Etsy and cook with Kroger-brand Lasagna noodles. With sensible spending habits like that, the couple's plan to not raise assholes, seems achievable.
Advertisement