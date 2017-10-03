On Sunday, while doing what we assume was their regular weekly grocery runs, John Stamos and Ashton Kutcher ran into each other at the supermarket. Specifically, the two crossed paths in the pasta aisle, which makes sense. The pasta aisle is, after all, the area of the store we spend most of our time camped out in, although, unfortunately, we never run into anyone famous. Still, at least we get to live vicariously through these actors and their social media accounts. Over the weekend, Stamos posted an Instagram photo, which we found thanks to BuzzFeed, of himself with Kutcher in the pasta aisle, both holding up their respective purchases. Accompanying the picture, the Fuller House star sarcastically wrote, "You never know who you’ll run into at the grocery when grabbing ingredients to make a gourmet meal for you gal."
Of course, that "gourmet" meal Stamos was working on for girlfriend Caitlin McHugh was just a box of Horizon organic, gluten free white cheddar macaroni and cheese. Kutcher, on the other hand, was picking up ingredients for a lasagna, and immediately upon seeing this photo, we began to imagine how adorable he and Mila Kunis looked while making the dish together for their two little kids.
John Stamos and Ashton Kutcher actually worked together on a Kutcher's very first episode of Two and a Half Men in 2011, and Stamos also made an appearance, playing himself, in the series finale. Despite this, though, it's hard for us not to see their run-in as Uncle Jessie asking for advice on mac and cheese options from Wisconsin Native Michael Kelso. We only wish that we had been there in real life to witness that magic. Based on the label seen on the Lasagna noodle package Kutcher is hold in the photo, however, the pair met in the pasta aisle of a Kroger. So, excuse us while we go camp out for a few days at every single Kroger in the Los Angeles-area, hoping something like this happens again.
