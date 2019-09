On Sunday, while doing what we assume was their regular weekly grocery runs, John Stamos and Ashton Kutcher ran into each other at the supermarket. Specifically, the two crossed paths in the pasta aisle, which makes sense. The pasta aisle is, after all, the area of the store we spend most of our time camped out in, although, unfortunately, we never run into anyone famous. Still, at least we get to live vicariously through these actors and their social media accounts. Over the weekend, Stamos posted an Instagram photo , which we found thanks to BuzzFeed , of himself with Kutcher in the pasta aisle, both holding up their respective purchases. Accompanying the picture, the Fuller House star sarcastically wrote, "You never know who you’ll run into at the grocery when grabbing ingredients to make a gourmet meal for you gal."