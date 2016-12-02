Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Reveal Son's Name

Mila Kunis gave birth to her second child with Ashton Kutcher in the wee hours on Wednesday morning. Today, the couple revealed the name of their brand-new baby boy. Nope, it's not Hawkeye. Kutcher Jr. is named Dimitri Portwood.
The proud parents announced the name via A Plus, the media site founded by Kutcher. According to A Plus, Dimitri weighed in at a respectable 8 pounds, 15 ounces. He will be joining big sister Wyatt, the couple's 2-year-old daughter. Whether we're going to get a photo of the bound-to-be-cute baby DPK or not remains to be seen.
"We'd like to allow our kids to make their own choices on whether to have a life in the public eye or not," Kutcher told A Plus over the phone. "We don't want to make the choice for them."
Hopefully, he'll be happy with the distinguished, but somewhat traditional-sounding, name mom and dad chose for him. We think it's pretty cute!
